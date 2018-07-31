Madras High Court asks TN state election commissioner to come with local body poll schedule by Monday

Covai Post Network

Chennai : The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued a stern warning to the Tamil Nadu election commissioner on the local body polls and declared that they should be held guilty of contempt of court for theie failure to hold local body polls.

Hearing a petition by the DMK on the delay in holding local body polls, the first bench comprising chief justice Indira Bannerjee and Justice M Sundar made their observation on the contempt plea of the petitioner. The DMK petitioner submitted that the authorities did not obey the court order and hold local body polls by November last year.

Pulling up the state election commissioner for this lapse, the High Court bench observed that there was no stay on the Madras high court order on local body polls. The bench also ordered the election commissioner to come up with firm schedule for local body polls by Monday, the date of next hearing in the case.

The court questioned if it was up to the commissioner to decide what and how much of the court orders would be implemented. The commission’s counsel submitted that the delimitation exercise was on at present, as per 2011 census.

To this the court observed that the orders were to conduct polls on the basis of 2001 census and even the delimitation was to be completed by January 2018.

DMK counsel pressed for action against the commissioner for contempt of court and submitted that he could be sent directly to jail without any inquiry. The court has given time for the state election commission to come up with schedule of local body polls by Monday.