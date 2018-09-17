17 Sep 2018, Edition - 1161, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- “State governments are more powerful than the Centre in the GST Council meeting,” Pradhan said
- Understand Hedgewar to understand RSS, says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
- Karti Chidambaram files plea in SC seeking permission to travel abroad
- Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
- Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh attacked, his convoy was vandalised in East Midnapore, 7 BJP workers injured
- Big border security push: Home Minister Rajnath Singh unveils ‘smart-fence’ in Jammu
- Congress hits out at Nishikant Dubey, ‘BJP leaders have stooped to new lows’, says Randeep Surjewala
- Rape accused bishop Franco Mulakkal writes to Pope, seeks permission to step down
- Six idols missing from 1,200-yr-old Jain temple in Tamil Nadu
- Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy announces slashing of fuel prices, reduced Rs 2 cess cut on both petrol and diesel
Madras High Court initiates contempt proceedings against Raja
Covai Post Network
September 17, 2018
Chennai : The Madras High Court on Monday started contempt proceedings against BJP National Secretary H.Raja on for his alleged derogatory remarks against the judiciary.
Raja allegedly made derogatory remarks against the judiciary when he got into a heated argument with police in Pudukottai district on Saturday. The arguments took place when Ganesh idol procession was stopped citing court orders.
The court Issued notice to Raja to appear before the court in four weeks.
The Pudukkottai police booked Raja on Saturday under various provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The BJP leader denied the allegations that he had made derogatory remarks about judiciary. He said that his voice in the video clip was as doctored and added that there was a false propaganda against him.