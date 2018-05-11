  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
11 May 2018, Edition - 1032, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The last major case he handled was Indian Premier League spot-fixing
  • Lalu Prasad Yadav granted six-week bail on medical grounds
  • After Army Chief’s Ultimatum, Separatists dare Indian Army, Mirwaiz incites attack on Army, compares Forces to British rule
  • After Army Chief’s Ultimatum, Separatists dare Indian Army, Mirwaiz incites attack on Army, compares Forces to British rule
  • Namaz Row: Authorities step in, attempt to defuse situation, 37 locations allotted for namaz, 76 Duty Magistrates deputed
  • Pak provokes yet again, ceasefire violation in Poonch, targets innocent civilians, 20-year old killed in Pak firing
  • A day after Congress released video, Cong to move poll panel, delegation to meet EC Officials at 10:30 AM
  • 2 Khalistan Terrorists nabbed, men linked to Terror module, linked to killing of RSS workers, funded by overseas elements
  • After Centre rejects recommendation, Collegium to decide on Justice Joseph, crucial Collegium meet to be held today
  • Major setback for Congress, I-T raids Karnataka Cong neta’s aide, Satish Sail’s close aide raided
Travel

Tamilnadu News

More trouble for Chidambaram: wife, son and daughter in law charged for non-disclosure of foreign assets

Covai Post Network

May 11, 2018

Chennai : There is more trouble for former finance minister P Chidambaram after the income tax department on Friday filed four charge sheets against his wife Nalini, son Karti Chidambaram and daughter-in-law Srinidhi under the Black Money Act for failure to declare their foreign assets.

The charge sheets were filed in Chennai before a special court under Section 50 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

ALSO READ : Organs of brain-dead Coimbatore youth transplanted

It has been alleged that the accused persons had allegedly not disclosed either partly or fully the immovable assets like the one they allegedly possess at Cambridge in the United Kindgom, worth ₹5.37 crore, property worth ₹80 lakh in the same country and assets worth ₹ 3.28 crore in the U.S.

The non-disclosure of assets in foreign violates the Black Money law, enacted by the Modi government in 2015. The new law has provisions for a steep 120 per cent tax and penalty on undisclosed foreign assets and income. Besides, there is a jail term between 5 years and 10 years, if the charges are proved in a court of law.

After the IT recently issued notices to Karti and his family members in the case, he challenged the same before the Madras High Court. The petition has since been quashed.

The IT department is confident of having investigated the case and was ready to be presented in the court.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿