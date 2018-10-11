  • Download mobile app

11 Oct 2018

MRI scan facility at Coimbatore GH soon

Covai Post Network

October 11, 2018

The Tamil Nadu Public Undertakings Committee announced that the MRI scan facility would soon become functional at the Government Hospital here and steps for filling key posts would be taken soon.

Chairman S Semmalai told mediapersons that the State Government annually earmarked funds to various departments — both as a part of welfare and towards development.

The allocation was used to purchase gadgets, equipment among others. The committee was to ensure execution without delay.

The committee, he said, visited Palani and Dindigul and enquired about the drinking water sources and the arrangements made by the municipal authorities and TWAD Board engineers.

District Revenue Officer P Velu and other officials accompanied the members, an official statement said.

