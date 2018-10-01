Naval chopper crashes at Arakkonam; three aboard the helicopter safe

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Three Naval personnel aboard an Indian Naval Chetak helicopter escaped unhurt even as the chopper crashed at INS Rajali Naval Air Base at Arakkonam on Monday morning. Arakkonam is about 70 km away from Chennai.

The helicopter was carrying out dry winching dual sortie when the accident happened. The chopper’s rotors were found damaged. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Police sources said all the three persons aboard the chopper were safe. It is believed that a technical snag could have led to the incident.

The Chetak CH-442 helicopter was returning to the Naval base at Rajali after carrying out dry winching dual sortie, when the accident took place.