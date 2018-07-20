  • Download mobile app

20 Jul 2018

“No one came to our support when we were fighting for Cauvery Management Board”: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

Covai Post Network

July 20, 2018

Chennai : Ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu made it very clear that it was taking a considered view on the no-confidence motion moved by Telugu Desam party and vote against it.

State fisheries minister D Jayakumar told media persons that the AIADK did not want to get into the individual fights of TDP and BJP and the Congress versus the BJP. “We will not support the no confidence motion because it is a direct political fight between the TDP and the BJP and BJP versus the Congress. We have got nothing to do with this fight,” the minister said.

Jayakumar reminded the other political parties that no parties had come forward to support Tamil Nadu when it was fighting for the constitution of Cauvery Water Management Board. “We waged a battle for 22 days and not one party came to our support,” Jayakumar said.

Even during Jallikattu fight, no political parties came to the TN government’s support, he said. Then the message they were sending out was that each state has to fight its own battle.

He also dismissed the allegations that AIADMK government was behaving like the B team of the BJP. Incidentally, Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami had hinted that AIADMK will not be supporting the no-confidence motion moved by the Telugu Desam party.

