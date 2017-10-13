Parties claim readiness to face RK Nagar bypoll

Chennai: The Election Commission’s announcement of holding the RK Nagar bye-elections before December 31 has spurred political parties. Leaders of ruling AIADMK and Opposition DMK have said they are fully prepared for the electoral bout..

Senior leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, hopeful of his AIADMK getting the ‘Two Leaves’ election symbol, commented: “Be it the local body polls or general elections, we are all ready to face it. None can prevent our victory.”

DMK working president MK Stalin voiced the same thoughts when he said, “Even if the Election Commission announces the poll date tomorrow, our party is well-prepared.”

However, Vijayakanth-led DMDK will not be in the race since it feels it has to look ahead. “We will not contest the bye-election as we expect Assembly elections to be held very soon,” was what a party leader said.

Earlier, the by-election to the RK Nagar seat was cancelled by the Election Commission as it found large-scale bribing of voters by parties led by the AIADMK (Amma) faction.