Raids on Mannargudi clan come to a close, for the present

Raids on Mannargudi clan were on Sunday temporarily concluded on the fourth day of continuous search operations spanning four states and 187 locations.

According to IT sources, though search operations were over, for the present, evaluation and assessment of valuables recovered and documents seized would take some time. If there was need, any of those whose premises were searched could be summoned for questioning.

At present their statements were being recorded, an IT official said. According to him, lot of incriminating documents were seized during the search operations that began on Thursday morning at the residences and office premises of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and her relatives, friends and business associates.

Among the places raided by IT sleuths, were the residences of Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran , his farmhouse in Puducherry, residences and offices of friends and relatives of Sasikala, husband Natarajan in Thanjavur, offices of Jaya TV, Namadhu MGR, Jaaz Cinemas and Midas Distilleries.

Vivek Jayaraman, CEO of Jaya TV, was also searched and his statement was being recorded. Also searched was the Kodanad Estate, which was owned by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.