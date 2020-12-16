Six students of Anna University test Covid positive; IIT-M tally at 191

Covai Post Network

Post IIT-Madras turning a Covid cluster, six students of the neighbouring Anna University have tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the count at IIT-Madras including Wednesday’s stands at 191.

Anna University decided to conduct tests after two students residing on the campus complained of fever.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the IIT campus, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that not wearing masks could increase the risk of getting infected by the virus and asked the students to not panic. He stressed on the importance of social distancing as well since the overcrowding at the IIT-M mess is thought to be the source of infection at the campus.

Radhakrishnan said that he interacted with a few of the students and food is being supplied in packed boxes inside the hostels. He asked people to avoid gathering in large numbers in marriage halls, funerals. He added that the vaccine will definitely come, and the disease will be curbed in a phased manner.

The cluster at IIT-Madras has prompted the state government to instruct officials to monitor other colleges and universities across Tamil Nadu.