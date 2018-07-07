  • Download mobile app

07 Jul 2018

Tamil Nadu ruling AIADMK opposes Prime Minister Modi’s one nation one poll idea

Covai Post Network

July 7, 2018

Chennai : The ruling AIADMK has rejected the suggestion for one nation one poll from Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that it has only completed two years in office and simultaneous polls to assembly and Lok Sabha will not be in its interests cutting short of its own term.

State fisheries minister D Jayakumar told media persons on Saturday that the one nation one poll concept can be introduced after 2021 when the current term of the state government was over. For the present the AIADMK is not in favour of any such plan that cut shorts its tenure by three years.

AIADMK has been supporting the Modi government on every issue, even on those which late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had serious reservations. Jayalalithaa even had serious reservations against the GST and her opposition to NEET was very well known. In fact as long as Jayalalithaa was at the helm of affairs, the centre did not tinker with NEET and its application to Tamil Nadu.

After Jayalalithaa’s demise a weaker AIADMK government headed by Edapaddi Palaniswami buckled under and made a u-turn on many issues and supported the central government, even on the Ujvala scheme that Jayalalithaa had opposed.

The AIADMK government is also not able to gather courage to question the state governor’s repeated review meetings with district officials, which leader of opposition MK Stalin described as interference in governance and usurping of powers of an elected government.

However, when it came to the term in office, even the AIADMK has gathered courage to oppose the idea and nip in the bud.

