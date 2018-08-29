TN appeals to Centre for local body funds

Covai Post Network

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has appealed to the Centre to allot more funds for local bodies.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday, State Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said local polls could not be conducted in the State as delimitation works were yet to be completed.

The Centre has been delaying the funds as the State is yet to conduct the local polls for over two years. “Steps are being taken to conduct the polls at the earliest,” Velumani told reporters after meeting the Union Ministers in New Delhi.

According to an official press release, Tamil Nadu has sought more than Rs. 3,588 crore funds as specified by the Finance Commission as basic and performance grants for urban and rural local bodies for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years.