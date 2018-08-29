  • Download mobile app

  • Gautam Navlakha’s hearing begins in Delhi HC
  • J&K: 2 policemen shot dead in Shopian sector
  • Only the PM was aware of the details, says Anand Sharma, Congress
  • False allegations spread by Congress, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Rafale Deal
  • RBI releases its annual report on black money, Report shows 99.3% of currency demonetised came back to RBI
  • New Delhi: PM Modi addresses BJP workers and volunteers
  • Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals
  • Petition filed by eminent citizens, plea filed against crackdown, plea calls arrests ‘arbitrary’
  • The Pune Police raided the houses of alleged Maoists sympathisers in multiple cities and arrested five activists.
TN appeals to Centre for local body funds

Covai Post Network

August 29, 2018

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has appealed to the Centre to allot more funds for local bodies.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday, State Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said local polls could not be conducted in the State as delimitation works were yet to be completed.

The Centre has been delaying the funds as the State is yet to conduct the local polls for over two years. “Steps are being taken to conduct the polls at the earliest,” Velumani told reporters after meeting the Union Ministers in New Delhi.

According to an official press release, Tamil Nadu has sought more than Rs. 3,588 crore funds as specified by the Finance Commission as basic and performance grants for urban and rural local bodies for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years.

