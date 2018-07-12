TN commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland and public sector oil firm HPCL launch fuel card for truckers

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Chennai based automobile major in truck manufacturing, Ashok Leyland, has teamed up with public sector oil company HPCL to come out with “eN-Dhan” fuel card, to help the truck drivers save on fuel to the maximum extent possible.

The Customer Solutions Division of the company designed the new initiative that it hopes will help it develop and strengthen its lifetime engagement with customers and help in its business every aspect.

It is for the first time in the country that an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and an oil marketing company (OMC) have collaborated to create a co-branded card. This card could yield annual savings of up to Rs 50,000 per annum per truck in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment.

The eN-Dhan cards are free of charge and will be available at all the company dealerships across the country and can be used in all HPCL Fuel Stations.

Launching the card, Vinod K. Dasari, Managing Director, said, “Ashok Leyland’s brand signifies innovation not only in its products but also in its solutions. Exemplifying our brand philosophy, ‘Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet’, we are constantly evaluating opportunities to help our customers be more efficient and profitable.”

Since it was found that fuel spends on commercial vehicles is between 35 per cent to 60 per cent of the lifecycle cost, the company came up with this fuel card scheme to help vehicle owners save on this expense. Besides savings in fuel cost, the card will promote digital payments and offer enhanced insurance benefits to drivers, Dasari said.

G S V Prasad, Executive Director – Retail HPCL said “it is for the first time that an Energy Major was partnering with an Automobile Major for fuelling the vehicles from the time it is rolled out of the Factory.”