TN Govt to serve free food to construction workers at Amma canteens

Chennai : Come elections, come more freebies. And in Tamil Nadu, people have become used to things coming free – whether it is free rice, free cycle, motorcycle for ladies, mixie, grinder, goat/sheep/ and Pongal gifts.

After giving Rs 1000 to each ration card holder for Pongal, the Tamil Nadu government has taken a policy decision to give free food to construction workers. The TN government will soon provide free food for the registered construction workers at the subsidised Amma canteens.

Making this announcement in the assembly on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami said the scheme will start soon. As it is Amma canteens are highly subsidized, where a meal would cost about Rs 5.

At the Amma canteens, sambhar rice is sold at Rs 5 per plate, a plate of curd rice at Rs 3 and one idli at Rs 1.