U-turn followed by U-tun expose Alagiri’s frustration of being left out of DMK

Covai Post Network

Chennai : DMK president MK Stalin’s estranged elder brother who make threats to wreck the party on Thursday made a surprising and sudden U-turn and pleaded to be re-inducted into the party.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, a confused Alagiri clearly in a shock after his failure to make much of an impact with cadres who are with Stalin admitted that he was ready to work with Stalin if he was re-inducted into the party.

“If I have to join DMK, I have to accept Stalin’s leadership,” he told media persons but wondered if his brother would do it. I am wanting to join the party to save it and I am ready to join. And work under his leadership,” Alagiri told media persons.

But the DMK leadership is very clear that they will not re-induct into the party as Alagiri would try and destabilise the party from within. Sources close to Stalin confirmed that this was simply impossible.

Minutes after the DMK leadership reaction came to be known, Alagiri made another U-turn within minutes of the first one – that he will not accept leadership of his brother Stalin.

Actually, Stalin had taken complete control of the party when his father fell ill two years ago and systematically removed all Alagiri supporters from positions of power in southern district party units.

Shorn of his men who can destroy the party from within, Alagiri is angry, frustrated and unable to form a coherent strategy to challenge his brother in any way.

Alagiri continued to maintain his bravado and declared that thousands of people will come to his march in Chennai early next month, scheduled as a show of strength.

Political analysts do not see much of a threat from Alagiri as most in DMK know fully well that Stalin is their ticket to victory. Only if Stalin fails to deliver in 2019 general elections and later bring the party to power will his leadership be challenged. But till then, by and large the DMK leaders and cadres will go along the chosen political heir of Kalaignar Karunanidhi.