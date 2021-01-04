Veteran director Bharathiraaja thanks TN CM for 100 pc occupancy in theatres

Covai Post Network

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government allowed for theatres to open with 100 per cent occupancy up from the current 50 per cent. This is said to be benefitting big-ticketed Pongal releases such as Vijay’s Master and Simbu’s Easwaran.

Now, veteran director Bharathiraaja who’s the president of the Tamil Film Active Producers Association has issued a release, thanking Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami for the concession.

A gist of his statement read,

On behalf of the Tamil Film Active Producers Association, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for giving permission to operate theaters with 100 per cent seats. Many thanks to honourable minister Kadambur Raju as well.

When theaters are running with 100 per cent seats, we want the theaters and the audience to act in compliance with all the security arrangements (SoPs) provided by the Government of Tamil Nadu. Everyone should realise and act on the fact that the safety of everyone who come to see the movie is very important.

From this Pongal onwards, we will all work together to make Tamil cinema work again, in line with the saying that if ‘Thai is born, the way will be born’.

Thank you,

Bharathiraja

President

Tamil Film Active Producers Association

You can view the press release in its actual form below: