Corpn to float tenders soon for constructing multi-level parking lots

City Corporation has decided to construct multi-level parking lots to end the parking woes in the city.

According to Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijaykarthikeyan, tenders would be floated soon in this regard. The civic body was waiting for the nod from the Tamil Nadu Investment Development Board.

Three multi-level parking lots would be constructed and created in busy localities within the city – B.B.Street (Town Hall) Cross Cut Road (Gandhipuram) and D.B.Road (R.S. Puram) and this would help decongest the city thoroughfares in a big way.

To be built on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model by private contractors who get the final bid, the facility would be on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Sources revealed that the facility at D.B Road would have four floors and accommodate 1990 two-wheelers and 979 four-wheelers, and the facilities at Cross Cut Road and B.B. Street would accommodate 1466 and 1342 two-wheelers and 847 and 458 cars respectively.

As per the existing arrangement, the contractor would be allowed to rent out two or three floors of the facility consisting of shops and commercial establishments while sharing the part of the rental revenue with the civic body.