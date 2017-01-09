FLASH NEWS Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi Heavy security deployment in North Campus of the Delhi University ahead of ABVP’s protest today

Coimbatore


The ailing case of the Pattukottai GH

Irshad Ahamed
January 9, 2017

Thanjavur: The 96-year-old government hospital in Pattukottai is ailing from multiple diseases – lack of infrastructure, dedicated staff and many other things – and it needs immediate surgical intervention by the authorities to restore it to normal life.

Poor people, particularly fishermen, hailing from over 300 hamlets belonging to three different districts – Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai – visit the GH for treatment. Those injured in accidents on East Coast Road (ECR) running through the area are also rushed here. The injured, however, are immediately referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) which is 58 kms away. Majority of the accident victims die on the way to TMCH due to the apathy of the doctors at Pattukottai GH.

The GH lacks many things but the attitude of employees is the worst. Hospital workers ask patients to procure medicines, cotton, bottles, syringes, gloves, etc. from outside, alleges R C Palanivel, executive member, CPI (M).

Clogged toilets, patients waiting hours for doctor, absconding nurses, poorly stored medicines, unclean wards and torn beds are permanent features of this GH, he said.

The only solace in the GH is the excellent functioning of Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (CEMONC) Centre despite lack of adequate doctors and nurses.

“The GH, at present, has only 34 staff against the original strength of 79 persons (25 doctors, 30 nurses, 14 nursing assistants and 10 sanitary workers). The 25 doctors are present only on records. Some of them are either absent or on long leave but busy working in their private clinics in neighbouring areas,” alleges V Veerasenan, an activist from Pattukottai.

Dr I S Jayasekar, Joint Director of Medical Services, however, said that measures were now being taken to set things right. Plans are afoot to construct a modern kitchen at a cost of Rs 40 lakh and an outpatients ward at a cost of Rs 40 lakh from the local area development funds of MP and MLA. Two dialysis machines would be available soon for the benefit of kidney failure patients, he said.

Comments 10
You made some decent factors there. I appeared on the internet for the difficulty and located most people will associate with with your website. http://www.buloobaby.com/blog/18529/help-people-in-search-of-good-recipes/ [Regina] - Jan 11, 2017
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I'm kinda paranoid about losing everything I've worked hard on. Any suggestions? http://www.blackplanet.com/your_page/blog/view_posting.html?pid=6790601&profile_id=65256734&profile_name=miyaj56&user_id=65256734&username=miyaj56 [photographer and videographer] - Feb 02, 2017
Your home is valueble for me. Thanks!… http://cooperharper94.webnode.com/my-personal-belief-on-the-subject-of-how-to-climb-competitive-in-overwatch [Overwatch ranked mode] - Feb 08, 2017
This really is the right blog for any individual who wants to locate out about this subject. You comprehend so significantly its practically tough to argue with you (not that I truly would want…HaHa). You undoubtedly put a brand new spin on a subject thats been written about for years. Terrific stuff, just good! http://erinacarr61.webnode.com/one-fact-about-professional-car-detailing [mobile detailing] - Feb 11, 2017
Hello there, I found your website via Google while looking for a related topic, your website came up, it looks great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks. http://www.bucksportnext.net/vanilla/discussion/616081/real-focus-pool-cleaning-services [swimming pool cleaning service] - Feb 22, 2017
You are a very smart person! http://www.kiwibox.com/bryank74/blog/entry/139284079/shower-door-outlined-below/?pPage=0 [custom shower doors] - Feb 22, 2017
Hi there I am so thrilled I found your web site, I really found you by error, while I was looking on Google for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a fantastic post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the fantastic job. http://www.purevolume.com/hannahgreen88/posts/15030399/Information+About+Professional+Web+Design+Or+Beautiful+Web+Design [create a website] - Feb 22, 2017
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I've truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon! http://community.cosmicradio.tv/discussion/187731/the-reason-you-must-consider-web-design-tutorial [web development] - Feb 23, 2017
It’s onerous to find educated people on this subject, but you sound like you realize what you’re talking about! Thanks http://evanwagner40.postbit.com/the-relevance-of-online-video-production-and-the-very-best-ways-to-learn-more-about-it.html [sales video production] - Feb 23, 2017
I value the blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic. [erotic cartoons] - Mar 02, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS