Coimbatore : An elephant was found electrocuted today in an agriculture field near Sirumugai in the district.

The carcass of elephant, aged around 10 years, was noticed by the forest officials, who were on the rounds, police said.

As the elephant died after coming into contact with a live electricity fence, reportedly erected illegally in the field on Bhavani river bank, the officials took farmer Nasser into custody for interrogation.

Further investigations are on, they said.