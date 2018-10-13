1,000 students in Coimbatore colour Kalam picture in bid to enter record books

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : More than 1,000 students from different schools in the city on Saturday attempted to enter two record books by creating the life size impression of former President A P J Abdul Kalam by simultaneously colouring and joining them into one.

Asian Paints provided the opportunity to the students to achieve the record for the most number of people to colour simultaneously to create the impression and enter into both Guinness World Records and Asian Book of Records, company Tamil Nadu-South regional manager Mohan Kumar told mediapersons on the sidelines of the attempt.

Though a total of 956 people joined to create a portrait by random painting to enter into record books, this attempt titled “Ennangalilum, Vannangalilum Kalam (Kalam in Thoughts and Colours) would create a record, since the students had coloured and joined the portrait of the ‘Missile Man’, he said.

Besides creating records, the event was to commemorate the ‘People’s President’ with their initiative on his 87th birth anniversary on October 15.