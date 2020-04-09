105 bags of onion, 21 crates of tomato seized in Coimbatore MGR Market 

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : The corporation officials today seized 105 bags of onion and 21 crates of tomato from the merchants who failed to obey social distancing at the MGR Market on Mettupalayam Road in the city.

To keep the social distancing during the lock down period, the corporation has shifted the market at new bus stand and directed the merchants to obey the orders.

However, some of the traders used the old market to store their produce and in a raid officials seized the onion bags and tomato

crates from there.

The corporation commissioner Sravankumar Jathavat warned to seal the market if the traders failed to obey the rules.

Meanwhile, officials in Valparai in the district seized a large quantity of fish imported from Oman and kept for sales there.

After spraying disinfectants, all the fished were interred.