11 discharged today from Covai ESI hospital

Coimbatore : Eleven persons, under treatment for Covid-19 in the ESI Hospital here, were discharged, after they were fully recovered.

They include two pregnant women and a cancer patient, who was tested positive from Government hospital.

According to health department sources, the 49-year old man, suffering from cancer, was admitted to the Government Hospital on June nine and had breathing problem, after which he was tested positive.

The tumour in his throat part was removed after two days and was shifted to the ESI Hospital. As two test results showed negative, he was totally recovered. The man along with 10 others, including two pregnant ladies, were fully recovered and discharged today. ESI hospital Dean, Dr Nirmala, and members of Doctors and nurses team sent them off.

Total of 54 patients from Coimbatore, TIrpur and Nilgiris are undergoing treatment at the hospital now, even as a death of 28-year old man was reported in the hospital yesterday.