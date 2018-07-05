  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • ‘Our request is under active consideration on Malaysian side’, says Raveesh Kumar, MEA on Zakir Naik’s extradition
  • Metro services disrupted in the Capital
  • Big jolt for the people of Karnataka as Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy hikes tax on petrol and diesel prices.
  • Rape threat against Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter: Mumbai man arrested from Ahmedabad
  • Umar Khalid’s rustication upheld by JNU High level inquiry committee over Feb 9 incident, Khanaiya Kumar’s fine too upheld
  • Members of Hindu Makkal Katchi are protesting against Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss outside Vijay TV office
  • Two bikers opened fire in the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai, 33 year old dead and 1 critically injured
  • Zakir Naik to be deported to India soon, he has been staying in Malaysia
  • Punjab CM issues mandatory dope test for govt employees, Capt Amarinder Singh to weed out drug problem in his state
  • PFI link in the campus carnage in Kerala, cops confirmed it was Islamic hate that killed 20 year old Abhimanyu
Travel

Coimbatore

11 from Coimbatore to attend Genfest in Manila

Covai Post Network

July 5, 2018

COIMBATORE: Eleven persons from Coimbatore would participate in the 11th edition of Genfest, the international youth festival of the worldwide Focolare Movement, at Manila from July 6 to 8.

According to Daniel Selvan of Shanti Ashram, who is also participating the festival, Genfest was a platform that would help understand and break stereotypes on ethnic groups, religions and other diversities. “There is a chance to build a positive ideology for practical solution exchanges for collective actions,” he said.

The other members include Aditi Parekh (Bhakthi Natya Knikethan), Abisha Martin (PSGR Krishnammal College for Women), Vijayaragavan Gopal (Head Youth Leadership Program, Shanti Ashram), Navin Raj (Kumaraguru College of Technology).

Shanti Ashram, a release said, has been preparing the delegates for the past six months. The members would perform a thematic piece on the topic of ‘Social responsibility of Youth’; and coordinate interfaith prayers to promote social harmony through a shared space of worship.

Founded in Italy in 1943 by Chiara Lubich, the movement aims at promoting the ideals of unity and universal brotherhood among all people and religions. Today the movement is active in 194 nations.

Held once in six years, the Genfest is organised by Youth for a United World (Y4UW), Focolare’s youth wing. Since its inception, Genfest has become an avenue for young people to show that a united world is possible.

Genfest, 2018 is the first such rally being held in Asia and outside Europe.The Manila Genfest, with the theme ‘Beyond All Borders’, aims to allow young people to experience crossing cultures and traditions, find best practice, tools and projects that would help them achieve sustainable change.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿