11 from Coimbatore to attend Genfest in Manila

COIMBATORE: Eleven persons from Coimbatore would participate in the 11th edition of Genfest, the international youth festival of the worldwide Focolare Movement, at Manila from July 6 to 8.

According to Daniel Selvan of Shanti Ashram, who is also participating the festival, Genfest was a platform that would help understand and break stereotypes on ethnic groups, religions and other diversities. “There is a chance to build a positive ideology for practical solution exchanges for collective actions,” he said.

The other members include Aditi Parekh (Bhakthi Natya Knikethan), Abisha Martin (PSGR Krishnammal College for Women), Vijayaragavan Gopal (Head Youth Leadership Program, Shanti Ashram), Navin Raj (Kumaraguru College of Technology).

Shanti Ashram, a release said, has been preparing the delegates for the past six months. The members would perform a thematic piece on the topic of ‘Social responsibility of Youth’; and coordinate interfaith prayers to promote social harmony through a shared space of worship.

Founded in Italy in 1943 by Chiara Lubich, the movement aims at promoting the ideals of unity and universal brotherhood among all people and religions. Today the movement is active in 194 nations.

Held once in six years, the Genfest is organised by Youth for a United World (Y4UW), Focolare’s youth wing. Since its inception, Genfest has become an avenue for young people to show that a united world is possible.

Genfest, 2018 is the first such rally being held in Asia and outside Europe.The Manila Genfest, with the theme ‘Beyond All Borders’, aims to allow young people to experience crossing cultures and traditions, find best practice, tools and projects that would help them achieve sustainable change.