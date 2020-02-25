  • Download mobile app
25 Feb 2020, Edition - 1687, Tuesday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Supreme Court to hear plea on Delhi violence tomorrow.
  • Majoritarianism is the antithesis of democracy, says SC’s Justice Gupta
  • Our ties with Pakistan very good: Donald Trump
  • President Kovind accorded a ceremonial welcome to President Donald Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Travel

Coimbatore

12 shops gutted in fire in Ooty, more than 200 shops saved

Covai Post Network

February 25, 2020

Ooty: At least 12 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in the main market of Kothagiri, about 20 kms from here, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The fire was noticed by the public and immediately informed the police and fire and rescue services department, who rushed to the spot.

Though the fire and rescue personnel managed to douse the fire, 12 shops– 10 fruits shops and two provision stores–gutted in the fire and the loss was estimated about Rs.4 lakhs, police said.

Timely arrival of of fire and services personnel helped to prevent the spread of fire to the market, which has more than 200 shops, they said.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, as there was no power connection in the market. The shops keepers use lantern or gas stoves and close the shops by 6,30 PM, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿