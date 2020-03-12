  • Download mobile app
12 Mar 2020
127 persons taken into preventive custody to avoid communal clashes in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 12, 2020

With persons involved in hurling petrol bombs at a mosque and Hindu Munnani office already arrested, police have taken 127 persons into preventive custody as a precautionary measures, a top police official said Thursday.

As part of easing the tension, due to clashes between two groups, adequate police force has been deployed in and around the city, to meet any eventualities and also instill confidence among the public, the City Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran told reporters here.

Besides, vehicle checks have been intensified at 40 strategic points across the city, particularly during night time, he said, adding that three cases were registered in connection with the incidents for the last one week.

Arrests have already been made in the two cases of hurling of petrol bomb on mosque and Hindu Munnani office, he said.

Expressing confidence that those involved in attack on workers of SDPI and RSS will be brought to book soon, he sought cooperation from the religious outfits to maintain peace and communal harmony.

The agitators were also asked to avoid any type of protests in the city for one week, Sumit Saran said.

