1,322 kgs of banned plastic seized after raiding 1,535 shops

Coimbatore : The corporation officials have seized 1,322 kgs of banned plastics after carrying out raids in 1,535 shops and realised a fine of rs.1,79,400 in the last two days.

The officials carried out raids on these shops on October eight and nine.

While 205 shops were raided in North zone and seized 121.5 kgs of plastics and collected a fine of rs.19,600, South zone 289 shops raided and seized 142.5 kg plastics, with a fine of Rs 26,800.

Similarly, officials collected a fine of Rs.18.500 after seizing 40 kgs of plastic after raiding 509 shops in East Zone and 384 kgs of plastic from 357 shops from West zone and collecting a fine of Rs.74,700.

In the Central zone, officials seized 634 kgs of plastics from 175 shops realizing a penalty of Rs.39,800.