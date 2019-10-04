14.42 lakh voters in corporation limits

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The City Corporation, which 100 wards, has 14,42,107 voters of which 7,26,176 are male voters and 7,15,724 female voters, with 207 others (transgenders).

The information was given by Corporation Commissioner, Shravankumar Jatavat, while releasing the draft electoral roll for the ensuing civil polls, today.

There will be 1,216 polling booths in 100 wards and efforts will be taken to have lesser than 1,400 votes in each booth, and some places between 400-600 voters, he said.

The electoral roll will be on display in zonal offices to facilitate the public to effect changes, he said, adding that there will be 20 Assistant returning officers for the polls.