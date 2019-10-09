  • Download mobile app
09 Oct 2019, Edition - 1548, Wednesday
Coimbatore

14 dengue patients undergoing treatment at Coimbatore GH

Covai Post Network

October 9, 2019

Coimbatore : A total of 14 persons are undergoing treatment with the symptoms of Dengue in the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

Of the patients, nine are from in and around Coimbatore, which include two medical students and remaining from Tirupur area, hospital sources said.

Meanwhile, another 140 patients are undergoing treatment for different types of viral fevers, they said.

All the dengue patients are kept in special ward, having 24 X 7 attention and necessary medicines, the sources said.

