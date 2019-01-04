1759 kgs of banned plastic products seized from 2189 shops on first four days

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Corporation officials have seized about 1,760 kgs of banned plastic goods during raids in 2,189 shops from January one to four and imposed a penalty of Rs.2.30 lakh.

With the ban coming into force from January, the officials were carrying out raids in shops across the five zones, the Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, Dr VIjayakarthikeyan said today.

The officials seized 215 kgs of banned products from 463 shops in North zone and imposed a fine of Rs.1.58 lakh, while 301.5 kgs were seized from 532 shops in South zone and realised an amount of Rs.13,200 as fine, he said.

Similarly, the officials seized 239 kgs of banned plastic products from 354 shops with a fine of Rs.18,900, in East Zone, while 649 kgs were seized from 673 shops in West Zone with a fine of rs.18,350, while 355 kgs were seized from 167 shops in Central Zone from where Rs.22,360 were realised, Vijayakarthikeyan said.