18-month old girl dies after consuming kerosene

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : In a tragic incident, a18-month old girl died after she accidentally consumed kerosene in her house at Pollachi in the district.

The baby, Ananya was playing inside the house in M G Pudur and suddenly took and consumed kerosene from a bottle last evening.

Noticing the struggling daughter, the parents brought and admitted her to the Government hospital here, police said.

However, without responding to treatment, the girl died in the early hours of today. Further investigations are on, they said.