24 Sep 2018, Edition - 1168, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Govt rejects JPC demand, 10-point justification issued, ‘CAG, CVC looking into matter’
- Flood threat looms over Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh holds high-level meet; schools, colleges shut tomorrow
- Crucial meet on SC/ST act at 4pm today
- J&K: 1 jawan martyred in Tangdhar encounter
- The Bishop was arrested after three days of interrogation on Friday
- EPS-OPS govt invites DMK President MK Stalin, Kanimozhi and TTV Dinakaran for MGR centenary celebrations on 30th Sep
- Kerala Nun Rape Case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s bail plea rejected as judicial custody has been extended till October 6th
- Commander Abhilash Tomy rescued
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi visits his LS Constituency Amethi
- 15-year old boy lynched in Tamil Nadu for alleged theft
18-month old girl dies after consuming kerosene
Covai Post Network
September 24, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
Coimbatore : In a tragic incident, a18-month old girl died after she accidentally consumed kerosene in her house at Pollachi in the district.
The baby, Ananya was playing inside the house in M G Pudur and suddenly took and consumed kerosene from a bottle last evening.
Noticing the struggling daughter, the parents brought and admitted her to the Government hospital here, police said.
However, without responding to treatment, the girl died in the early hours of today. Further investigations are on, they said.