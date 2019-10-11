18-year old brain dead student gives lease of life to nine

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A teenaged college student became instrumental in giving new lease of life to nine persons as his vital organs were transplanted on them in the City hospital Friday.

The 18 year old first Year College Student B Ramkuar had met with a motorcycle accident on the evening of October eight and was rushed to the Government Hospital here and after first aid brought to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) for specialised treatment.

As he did not respond to the treatment, the student was declared brain dead on October 10 and his parents Balasubramani and Supriya came forward to generously donate his organs.

Accordingly, the Multi Organ Transplant Surgeons and team harvested Heart, Lungs, Liver, Kidneys, Eyes, Skin and Bone from of Ramkumar this morning.

While Liver and a Kidney were transplanted at KMCH, One Kidney, Eyes, Skin and Bone were sent to private Hospitals here, the Heart and Lung were sent to another private hospital at Chennai.

The family felt proud that his organs gave new lease of lives to 9 needy people.