19-yr-old Covai girl Sivatmikha’s Youtube trending ‘Katrin Kadhal’ sets pitch for grandeur

by Vignesh Vijayakumar

This 19-year-old Covai girl R Sivatmikha has proved that perseverance, hard work and determination make age just a number for reaching great heights. Her music composition for the film ‘Antony’ directed by Kuttikumar was her launch pad and the song is trending in Youtube now.

In a quick chat with The Covai Post, Sivatmikha talks about her journey so far, her first film and her aspirations.

First music lessons from the age of three…

I started learning Carnatic music at a very young age, when I was just three years old. Music has been my world ever since. My parents R Rajesh and Sangeetha Rajesh have always been a great support. They allowed me to choose my career. They both are into business and they don’t have a musical background. In fact, it is my dad who made me a composer.

Dad’s question that changed me…

I used to listen to music often and enjoyed it. When I was in Std VI, my Dad asked, “Why don’t you compose your own songs? Why look for inspiration in others?” I was puzzled for a moment and wondered how a Std VI girl could compose music. But, that gave me confidence to compose my own tunes. My initial songs were in English, later I did compositions in regional languages like Malayalam and Tamil. I penned my own lyrics and tuned them. Till date, I would have composed at least 30 songs.

Would have become a product designer if…

I managed to score quite good marks in Std X and was planning a career in product design. I was thinking of joining the National Institute of Design after Class XII and continue music side by side till one of my close friends Aparjith asked me, “When you could compose such beautifully why don’t you become a music composer rather than a product designer?” But I had doubts. I told him that there were many talented persons already there working hard as assistants for years and couldn’t make it big. Then how could I? That’s when Aparjith said those words that blew me away: “Those talented artistes gave up too soon. If you can work hard and be determined you will become a music director for sure.” Then there was no looking back, music direction became my ultimate ambition. Thanks to him.

When I joined the music college, I always believed I would get my first offer in a year…

I managed to clear Class XII and joined for a six-month course in electronic music production at KM College of Music and Technology run by legendary AR Rahman. There, I used to tell my friends and I strongly believed that I will get my first feature film offer in a year, but none believed. Some thought I was crazy. But ‘Antony’ happened in just one year.

‘Antony’ signing when I was 18…

I used social media a lot to reach out to directors. I used to keep messaging them with my works on Facebook and Instagram and also asked for opportunities. I used to send them links of my work and hoped for a chance. That’s when one director put me in touch with KuttiKumar and he offered me the opportunity to compose for ‘Antony’. I was 18 years old when I signed the project.

A tribute to Raghuvaran Sir…

The film is named ‘Antony’ as a tribute to the late actor Raghuvaran. Antony was the name of the villain character he played in the classic Basha. ‘Antony’ is a musical emotional thriller. It gives great importance to music and I feel great that I could launch through this film. This film has five songs and all have an emotional connect. The background score was also done by me but it was equally challenging. I composed the BGM according to the mood of the scene.

Perfectionist director, the challenge was more…

Director KuttiKumar has been in the industry for 15 years as an editor and this is debut as director. The fact that a legend like Lal Sir agreed for this film itself is a great plus. Director Sir is a perfectionist and he brings the best out of you. For me, the challenge was not music production but things around it like managing people, managing large number of musicians and a host of others. These were issues that an 18-year-old like me hasn’t faced before. I was always a protected child by my parents. So these things were new to me. But, I have given the best and I have also tried to bring the best out of my singers and musicians. Yazin Nizar, who sung the male lead in ‘Antony’ is popular in Telugu and I felt his voice will be great for the song. He initially didn’t believe me when I messaged him about the project. Later, I met him in person and that’s when he realised I was serious. I have almost tortured my singers to get the best out of them. I hope everyone will love the album.

Hoping to hit the top list…

I’m having my fingers crossed and hope everyone will love the songs. I wish to be one of the best music directors in the industry. When someone is asked about their favourite music director it is usually a male music director’s name people have. I wish to break this and leave my mark as a woman in this industry. I wish to be one of the best here. Indian music is dependent on film music. Hence, independent music couldn’t become popular here as in the West. If I ever do an independent music album it will be an international one.