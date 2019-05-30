2 corporation officials held for taking Rs 2.5L bribe

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two officials in the south zone of Coimbatore Corporation were arrested while accepting Rs 2.5 lakh bribe from a real estate firm for approval to divide land into building plots.

According to police, assistant town planning officer Saravanan had reportedly sought Rs 6 lakh as bribe for issuing approval for house sites to Somasundaram on his land in Sunadarapuram in the city, through his office assistant Anand Kumar.

After bargaining, Somasundaram agreed to pay Rs 5 lakh in two equal instalments. Somasundaram approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, where officials asked him to give chemical-laced currency notes.

The officials remained close to the office and caught both Saravanan and Anand Kumar red handed while accepting the bribe, police added.

Both were handed over to court and remanded in custody till June 13.