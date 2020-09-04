20-year old arrested under POCSO in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 20-year old painter was arrested Friday under POCSO Act, on charges of assaulting a minor girl for spurning his love and threatening to post her photos on social media.

Tamilselvan, a resident of Madukkarai on the outskirts, approached the 17-year old girl, his neighbour and also relative, with a love appeal.

However, she spurned it saying that she was talking with him in a friendly manner and not to mistake it as love.

In anger, he reportedly pulled her hand and dashed her head against a wall of the house and threatened to post her photos in social media, police said.

The girl fell unconscious with injuries and was admitted to a nearby private hospital by neighbours.

Based on the complaint from the girl’s mother, police registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested Tamilselvan and lodged in the Central Prison here, they said.