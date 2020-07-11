200-bed special ward to treat covid19 in Coimbatore GH

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 200-bed separate and special ward is being set up in the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in the city, the district collector, K Rajamani said today.

The measure is being taken to provide quality health services to the Coronavirus infection affected persons and no outsiders will be

allowed inside the ward, he said.

Rajamani reviewed the special ward set up at Codissia Complex, where 232 persons are undergoing treatment.

He said that Rs.24 lakh were collected so far as penalty from those who failed to wear face masks.

Meanwhile, Income Tax office on Race Course here was closed temporarily and sprayed with disinfectants, following a top official tested

Covid-19 positive.

Even as the official was admitted to a private hospital, the swab samples of his family members were collected for testing.

Since the official had convened a meeting with other 16 IT officials two days ago, all of them were asked to self quarantine, after taking blood and swab samples.