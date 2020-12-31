2020 the year that went by: Commoners recount their thoughts and hopes for 2021

Shilpa VK

2020 has been a tough year on most of us, but at the same time, it has also showed the resilience we all have in ourselves. As we move towards 2021, here’s what commoners have to say about the year that went by and what they are hoping 2021 has in store for them.

K Sudha, Homemaker, 61

How was 2020?

Bad. Didn’t like a bit. I could hardly go out.

What did you learn from 2020?

I didn’t learn anything.

What are your hopes for 2021?

I hope it will be good. I mean, that’s the law of the nature. When one year is bad, the next year has to be better.

Ponselvi, Convenience store owner, 50

How was 2020?

Very bad. Business took a big hit. Life almost became upside down. No one should go through this in the future.

What did you learn from 2020?

To eat with what we have and not go after luxuries.

What are your hopes for 2021?

It should be better. If it goes like what it has been currently, things won’t be good. People should be able to work and eat well.

M Jayaseelan, Auto driver, 35

How was 2020?

Very tough.

What did you learn from 2020?

If government imposes rules, we need to abide by them especially if it’s for one’s own health. That’s what we also did.

What are your hopes for 2021?

It should be great. I pray to God that all people live happily.

K Anthasi, Conservancy worker, 45

How was 2020?

Quite tough. A few of my acquaintances lost their jobs. One was working as a driver for a couple but they drove him away. Today, he drives vehicle for the Corporation that picks up garbage. Another was an auto driver who had to sell off his auto and even the money from the auto sale is now more or less over.

What did you learn from 2020?

I learnt how to live and will through any troubles since this year was the toughest I had seen.

What are your hopes for 2021?

We are hoping it would be good. That’s all there is to say.