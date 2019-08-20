21% fall in Coimbatore accident rate

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Road accident and traffic violations have come down by 21 per cent in the district so far this year, thanks to CCTV cameras and better awareness.

District Collector K Rajamani said on Tuesday that the decline was due to installation of cameras at strategic points and busy areas and also public cooperation on safety awareness campaigns.

He was speaking after flagging off a helmet awareness rally in the city.

There was stringent rule in the State to use helmet while rideing two-wheelers, he said and sought cooperation of the public to abide by the rules.

About 100 persons participated in the rally.