23 fresh cases in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 23 covid-19 positive cases, including two imported, were reported in Coimbatore taking the total inpatients to 464 today.

As many as 31 patients were discharged in the city, as 741 cases were reported till date, a State Medical bulletin said.

In Salem, even as 50 fresh cases, including 9 imported, were reported, 63 persons were discharged, taking the total 842 (1,204) persons under treatment.

With 26 fresh cases, Erode’s tally went up to 162 (248) today.

In Nilgiris, one case was reported, five discharged and 75 (124) patients were undergoing treatment, it said.

Six new cases were reported in Tirupur and 79 m(204 till date) are undergoing treatment.