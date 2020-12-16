25 micro bio fertiliser production centers set up in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Work on setting up of more than 25 micro composting centers in Coimbatore has been completed, corporation officials said.

About 900 to 1,000 tons of garbage is collected daily from the areas under the Corporation of Coimbatore and taken to the Vellalore Garbage Depot. It has been decided to set up micro bio composting centers at more than 60 places in the city to reduce the amount of waste being dumped at the Vellalore landfill. The project will reduce the amount of garbage coming to the Vellalore landfill. Currently, work on setting up of more than 25 micro composting centers has been completed.

Corporation officials said, “So far, work on setting up of more than 25 micro-fertiliser production centres has been completed. Composting is being done in more than five of these centers.”