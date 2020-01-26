25 per cent increase in gross earnings of Salem Division

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Salem Railway Division gross earnings stood at Rs.655.87 crore, a 25 per cent higher than the last year earnings Rs. 526.42

crore during the April-December of the financial year 2019-20.

The passenger earnings increased by 4.61 per cent and freight earnings increased by 166.64 and loaded 2.03 tonnes of different types of commodities to various destinations across the country surpassing the target of 1.45 tonnes, during the period, Divisional Railway Manager, U Subba Rao said at the 71st Republic Day celebrations organised at Salem Junction.

HIghlighting the achievement of the division in augmenting railway service by introducing new train and also additional coaches, Rao said that

the division has also taken a number of steps to provide more and better passenger amenities.

A total of 109 criminals who have committed crimes against the passengers were apprehended and valuables worth Rs. 5.40 lakhs recovered.

Similarly 48 criminals for stealing Railway property were arrested and property worth Rs.2.64 lakh recovered, he said.

A total of 5,195 persons were prosecuted under various provisions of Railways acts and fine of Rs. 8.29 lakhs realised and in anti-tout drive, 55

unauthorised travel agents were arrested and tickets work Rs.22.64 lakh seized.

Rao also said that Indian Railways has recorded zero passenger deaths in 2019, making the year as the safest year in Indian Railway’s history. This

historical milestone could be achieved with the sincere and dedicated hard work of Railway employees, for which, he congratulate each employee of Southern Railway.