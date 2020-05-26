3,200 persons to evaluate answer papers at 11 centres in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 3,200 persons are assigned for evaluation of Plus two answer papers beginning from tomorrow in the district.

There will be 375 chief examiners, 375 scrutiny officers, 2,250 assistant examiners and 200 office assistants in 11 centres in the three educational districts of Coimbatore, Collector, K Rajamani said.

There are five evaluation centres in Coimbatore Education district, four in Pollachi and two in S S Kulam, he said.

Total of 74 buses will be run in 44 routes to take about 1,650 teachers to the centres.

The social distancing will be maintained during the evaluation works and all security steps, like sanitising, cleaning, have been taken at the centres, Rajamani said.