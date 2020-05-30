  • Download mobile app
30 May 2020
324 attested to Madras Regiment

Covai Post Network

May 30, 2020

Ooty : A total of 324 recruits were attested to Madras Regiment, the oldest Infantry Regiment of the Indian Army, today.

The recruits had a 46 weeks’ tough training and wore olive green and marched past the prestigious drill square at Shrinagesh Barracks at Wellington in Nilgiris district, thus fulfilling their long cherished dream.

The attestation parade was reviewed by Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Commandant of Madras Regiment Centre and congratulated the recruits and appreciated instructors and staff for achieving the highest standard of drill.

Singh also made a special mention of the efforts to train soldiers under prevailing pandemic situation. 

