16 Oct 2020, Edition - 1921, Friday
Coimbatore

387 new cases, total count crosses 39,000 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 16, 2020

Coimbatore: With 387 fresh covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district crossed 39,000 and one death took the toll to 512 today.

Of the total 39,102 cases, 34,688 patients were discharged and 3,902 under treatment, a state medical bulletin said.

In Erode, 138 cases took the tally to 8,904 of which 7,699 were discharged and 1,094 under treatment. The death toll is 111.

Salem reported 244 cases taking the total to 24,701 of which 22,128 were discharged and 2,189 under treatment. So far 384 persons died.

In Tirupur, 147 cases were reported and the total rose to 10,639 and 1,204 are under treatment after discharging 9,471 patients. The death toll is 164, it said.

