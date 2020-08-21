395 fresh cases, three deaths in the Coimbatore district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district today recorded 395 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the tally to 10,957, even as three patients died without responding to treatment, taking the toll to 231.

Of the total cases, 7,660 patients were discharged and 3,066 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said.

Erode reported 203 fresh cases taking the total to 1,907 of which 1,060 were discharged and 817 under treatment. With one death, the toll went up to 30.

With 269 positive cases, the tally so far rose to 7,389 in Salem of which 2,244 patients are undergoing treatment, after discharging 5,057 persons.

With six deaths the total went up to 98 so far in Salem.

Tirupur recorded 99 fresh cases and to take the total to 1,875, of which 1,221 were discharged and 597 are under treatment and one death today took the toll to 52 it said.