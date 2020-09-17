530 new cases take the total over 24,200, three deaths in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 530 new Covid-19 positive cases, the tally so far in the district reached 24,234 today and three deaths took the toll to 368.

Of the total, 20,264 patients were discharged and 3,602 are under treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said.

The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Managing Director, Dr P R Krishnankumar was among the three dead due to Covid-19 in a private hospital. A 76 year old and 48 year old female died in ESI and CMCH respectively.

In Erode 98 fresh case took the total count to 5,002 of which 1,024 were under treatment after discharging 3,914. The total death is 64.

Salem recorded 291 cases taking the total to 15,633 of which 13,118 were discharged and 2,267 under treatment. Three deaths took the toll to 248 today.

With 191 new cases Tirupur count went up to 5,544 of which 3,700 patients were discharged and 1,754 under treatment. With three deaths toll rose to 90, it said.