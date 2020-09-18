  • Download mobile app
18 Sep 2020, Edition - 1893, Friday
543 fresh cases in Coimbatore, four deaths

Covai Post Network

September 18, 2020

Coimbatore : With 543 new Covid-19 positive cases reported today, the total count in the district rose to 24,778 and with four deaths, toll went up to 372.

Of the total count, 20,372 patients were discharges and 4,034 are under treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical bulletin said.

A 42 year old, 62 year old, 64 year old and 79 year old men with other ailments, including diabetes and artery problems, died due to infection in CMCH and ESI Hospitals.

Erode reported 118 fresh cases taking the total to 5,116, of which 4,085 were discharged and 964 under treatment. Three deaths took the toll to 67.

With 288 new cases, Salem count now is 15,923, of which 13,387 are discharged an 2,285 under treatment. Three deaths took the total to 251.

Tirupur recorded 187 cases and 1,746 are undergoing treatment after discharging 3,889 patients. With two deaths, death toll went up to 92 so far.

