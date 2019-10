Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A passenger to Sharjah was detained Sunday at the International Air Port here, after Airline security detected ganja in his bag.

According to Airport sources, Thurakal Rashad of Mananthavady in Kozhikode in Kerala was to board Air Arabia flight early Sunday.

During screening, Airline security detected Ganja, weighing around 6.6 kg in his bag, they said.

On information, customs officials took him to custody and seized ganja and investigations continue.