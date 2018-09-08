  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Sep 2018, Edition - 1152, Saturday

Travel

Coimbatore

60 year old woman killed by elephant

Covai Post Network

September 8, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : A 60-year old woman was killed today, when an elephant attacked her while waiting for the bus near Gudalur in NIlgiris district.

Sarojini was waiting for the bus at Siborth stand about 80 Kms from Udhagamandalam district, when an elephant, standing behind a bush suddenly pushed her down with its trunk, resulting in serious bleeding injuries, police said.

Hearing the screams, the people waiting at the bus stand and passersby managed to scare away the pachyderm, they said.

Sarojini was taken and admitted to private hospital. However, without responding to treatment, she succumbed to injuries, police, quoting the eye witness, added.

Police and forest department officials are investigating the matter.

