11 Jan 2020, Edition - 1642, Saturday
Coimbatore

67-year old man run over by train while walking on the track in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 11, 2020

Coimbatore, Jan 11 : A 67-year old man on morning walk on railway track was run over by a passenger train near Peelamedu in the city Saturday.

Sukumar, a resident of the area, went for morning walk as usual and was crossing the track and a train coming from Tirupur ran over killing him on the spot, police said.

On information given by the public, railway police officials rushed to the scene and retrieved and sent the body for postmortem to the Government Hospital here. Further investigations are on, police said.

