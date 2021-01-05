70 Amma Mini Clinics for Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami inaugurated Amma Mini Clinics on December 14. Accordingly, 18 mini clinics in Coimbatore, 43 Mini Clinics in rural areas, 4 Mini Clinics in municipal areas and a total of 70 Mini Clinics have been allotted to Coimbatore.

Accordingly, Mini Clinics are being set up in the Coimbatore Corporation, Municipality and rural areas. Each Amma Mini Clinic will be equipped with a doctor, a nurse and a hospital staff.

Amma Mini Clinics will be in operation on days other than Saturdays and will be open from 8 am to 12 noon in the municipality and rural areas and from 4 pm to 7 pm in the evenings. The Corporation and municipalities will also operate for an additional one hour i.e. until 8pm. Medicines will be given immediately after the medical examination at the Mini Clinics.

In particular, tests for sugar levels, anemia, urinary albumin, urinary sugar, mucus tests, and urinalysis will be performed. District Collector K Rajamani urged the general public to take full advantage of the Amma Mini Clinic program.