73rd CSI Formation Day Celebrations in City

Coimbatore : Celebrations to commemorate the 73rd Church of South India (CSI) Formation Day and the 70th CSI Coimbatore Diocese formation Day were held in the All Souls Church here.

The day also marked the 7th year of Timothy Ravinder’s consecration as Bishop of Coimbatore Diocese.

In his address the Chief Guest, Dr. John Samuel Principal, Gurukul Luthern Theological College said that everyone associated with CSI should take pride on its achievements and also becoming aware of the increased responsibilities it brings in terms of working towards the betterment of the society.

He congratulated the Coimbatore Diocese and the Bishop for their tireless works and achievements.

Timothy Ravinder also addresed the gathering.

John Sameul honoured Presbyters aged 70 years and above by adorning with shawls on the occasion, during which 700 saplings were distributed to mark the occasion.

While canes were distributed to 70 visually challenged persons on the occasion, 7 sewing machines were distributed to 7 destitute women and honoured 7 students who had excelled in their academics on the occasion.

Another highlight of the event was the inauguration of 70 eco clubs that have been formed for working towards protection and betterment of the environment.

Schools which had secured 100 per cent results in the 10th standard exams were felicitated with certificates on the occasion.

M.N. Sudhan Appadurai, Executive Member, CSI Coimbatore Diocese, delivered welcomed the gathering.